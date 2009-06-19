Apple Could Ship 500,000 To 700,000 iPhones This Weekend

How many iPhone 3G Ss will Apple ship this weekend? Wall Street’s guesses are rolling in, and so far, they seem to be around 500,000 to 700,000.
The phone has been available for preorder since last Monday, and hits stores tomorrow. There’s plenty of pent-up demand for the new phone — we’ve warned you not to buy a new iPhone since April! — but because it’s a rather minor update, there won’t be the same frenzy that Apple experienced on launch date last year.
So after shipping 1 million iPhone 3Gs during opening weekend last year, Wall Street seems to expect a 30% to 50% drop this year.
- Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster predicts Apple will ship 500,000 iPhone 3G Ss this weekend. He is also “increasingly confident” in his prediction of 5.0 million iPhone shipments this quarter.
- RBC’s Mike Abramsky predicts Apple will ship 500,000 to 700,000 this weekend.
Will we ever know? Apple is under no obligation to announce how many it shipped over the weekend — just how many it ships this quarter, which also includes the now-cheaper iPhone 3G. But if the number is high enough — if it filled the channel with 1 million iPhone 3G S devices or more, for instance — it might.
About that pent-up demand: Abramsky says a recent survey of would-be smartphone buyers suggests 44% are interested in buying an iPhone in the next 90 days, versus 30% saying the same thing in March. (See chart below.) But about 1/3 of those are current iPhone owners, many of whom would have to pay a $200 surcharge to upgrade this weekend.
