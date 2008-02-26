Analyst: Apple Could Miss On iPod Sales (AAPL)

Will iPod sales growth accelerate this quarter or not? Maybe not, says Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.



After reviewing January sales data from NPD, Munster concludes that Apple will sell between 9.5 million and 10.3 million iPods this quarter, compared to a Street consensus of 10.8 million and Munster’s call of 11.3 million.

Standard disclaimer: These are approximations based on extrapolations, etc. He adds that there could be some upside in February and March, given that Apple just cut prices on its iPod shuffle. And he tries to spin the numbers are being a “slight positive, given recent Street chatter of a very weak iPod number” for the quarter.

But any way you slice the numbers, this is an ugly start to the year. The 10.8 million Street consensus already represents just a 2% y/y unit sales increase from a year ago, when the company sold 10.55 iPods in the March quarter. And Munster’s analysis of the NPD data suggests a 2% to 9.5% y/y unit sales decline.

