Apple Could Have Three iPads For Sale Next Year

Apple could be expanding its iPad line up for 2012, says Barclays analyst Ben Reitzes in a note today.



It seems mostly like speculation, but Reitzes sees an iPad 3 with a high resolution screen, Siri, and a faster processor. He thinks Apple could also sell an iPad 2S with a faster processor and Siri. And finally, it could keep the iPad 2, just sell it at a lower price.

We’ve heard a lot of chatter about Apple selling the iPad 2 at a lower price following the template of the iPhone. It would be a smart move to compete with the Kindle Fire, and whatever other tablets are coming with Android and Windows.

