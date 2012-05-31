Apple Could Have A Big Apple TV Event Planned For Its Developer Conference

The following post is highly speculative, however, it’s based on the writing of one of the smartest Apple bloggers in the world.



John Gruber of Daring Fireball has combed through the schedule for Apple’s forthcoming Worldwide Developer Conference, and he thinks there’s a chance Apple unveils a new platform for Apple TV.

We’re not talking about an Apple television, but we are talking about the little Apple TV hockey puck.

Apple could open up that platform to developers encouraging them to make applications for the Apple TV like they do for the iPhones and iPads. This, of course, would lay the groundwork for a full blown Apple Television down road.

Why does Gruber think we’re going to see an Apple TV platform coming?

1. If you look at the way Apple has arranged the conference, it has blocked out big rooms for training with development tools. Gruber thinks this suggests Apple will have to train developers on big new tools.

2. Tim Cook casually revealed Apple sold 3 million Apple TVs in the first half of the year. This means Apple TV sales are up 100% year over year. This suggests that Apple likes what it sees and believes it has a growing market.

3. BGR reported today that Apple will introduce a new Apple TV operating system at WWDC. BGR gets things wrong from time to time, but Gruber thinks there’s something to the report.

So, as we said, it’s all highly speculative, but it makes sense.

We’d also add that Apple TV is based on iOS, and we’ve long thought Apple should open it up to developers. While it would be a surprise for Apple to introduce a new platform, it wouldn’t be a shock.

Go read Gruber’s post >

And don’t miss: The Big Honking Problems With The TV Market According To Steve Jobs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.