Apple is reportedly looking at a 'megaspace' in Battersea Power Station for its new UK HQ

Apple is reportedly on the hunt for a new UK headquarters in London.

The world’s most valuable company could be eyeing up a move to a “snazzy modern office” in Battersea, according to London newspaper The Evening Standard’s “City Spy” column.

Apple’s UK HQ is currently based on Regent Street in the West End but “property moles” cited by the Standard say the company is looking at a new “megaspace” in Battersea Power Station, which is in the process of being redeveloped.

The space is thought to be in the region of 400,000 sq ft, according to a snippet in the Standard’s CitySpy section, which states that Apple was also looking at a place on Rathbone Place, which is where Facebook is now headed.

