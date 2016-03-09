Apple could be making an even bigger iPhone

We might see a brand new iPhone with a 5.8-inch screen in 2018, according to a note in DigiTimes found by The Motley Fool.

That’s bigger than the iPhone 6s Plus, which is the biggest iPhone currently available (with a 5.5-inch screen). The iPhone 6s has a 4.7-inch screen.

DigiTimes’ report, according to The Motley Fool, says that sources in Apple’s supply chain claim the 5.8-inch iPhone could have an AMOLED display; AMOLED screens produce better colours than the LCD technology in current iPhones.

This rumour adds some credibility to earlier rumours about Apple’s apparent exploration of OLED screen technology for iPhones in 2017 or 2018.

Rumours of an even bigger iPhone line up with reports from KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-respected Apple analyst, who said Apple might release a new line of iPhone called “iPhone Pro” this year. With the big 5.8-inch screen and the “Pro” name in mind, it’s easy to see the similarities between a large iPhone “Pro” and the giant iPad Pro with a 12-inch screen.

It wouldn’t be totally outlandish that Apple is at least discussing a giant iPhone. There are strong rumours that suggest the company is reintroducing a smaller iPhone with a 4-inch screen called the iPhone SE. By no means is the smaller iPhone SE confirmed, but it’s hard to imagine that Apple wouldn’t experiment with new screen sizes to please as many customers as possible.

If Apple does release a new 4-inch iPhone, as well as a 5.8-inch giant iPhone, Apple would have an offering for just about any taste in screen size.

If Apple is making a giant iPhone, it will need to do something about the borders around the screen. The iPhone has some of the widest and largest borders on any smartphone at the moment, which makes the iPhone larger than phones with the same size screen (like the Galaxy S7 Edge).

This rumour also reminded me of this old gem:



Source: Satire/YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.