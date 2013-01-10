FORMER EMPLOYEE: 'At Apple, They Really Are After You'

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple acquired an Israeli flash memory maker called Anobit in December 2011, and ZDnet reports on some choice quotes that CEO Ariel Maislos shared about life working inside the famous Cupertino company.Most notably he said that “[t]hey say that Intel is full of paranoids, but at Apple, they really are after you.”



This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Former CEO Steve Jobs was notorious for pushing his employees harder-than-hard and, according to company urban legend, once fired an employee in the elevator for not having a good enough answer to the question “So what have you done for Apple lately?”

It’s pretty easy to imagine that this attitude could creep into the corporate culture even though Maislos was with Apple when Tim Cook was CEO.

The company is one that thrives on secrecy and obsessive attention to detail, and this approach is less than conducive to friendliness.

It might be an unconventional strategy (or even an undesirable one), but it’s hard to argue with results – Apple is one of the most successful and valuable companies today. And this tough-as-nails attitude might be at the root of it.

Read the rest on ZDnet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.