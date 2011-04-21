Samsung-Apple: Who's Copying Who? *

Update: As commenters have pointed out, the image is actually incorrect: this Samsung phone came out after the iPhone.



Still, we stand by the bigger point of the piece, which is that neither this lawsuit, nor the consumer electronics industry in general, is helped by wondering “who copied who”. As frequent SAI commenter Tim Hobbes point out, the LG Prada was unveiled in 2006 and also looked like the iPhone. There are other, more important reasons for this lawsuit.

Previously:

Apple is suing Samsung alleging that it has been copying Apple’s designs, but FrAndroid, a Francophone Android blog, has a nice image that seems to suggest the reverse.

Samsung’s F700 phone, shown in 2006 or before the original iPhone was announced, looks eerily similar to the iPhone.

The point here isn’t to settle who “copied” whom: that’s just childish.

The point is the opposite: to show that in every industry, particularly a fast-moving and highly competitive one like consumer electronics, everyone copies everyone. It’s the name of the game, and rightly: that spurs competition and helps get innovations into the hands of consumers faster.

It highlights the silliness of Apple’s lawsuit, which isn’t about copying at all but is really about giving Android a price. Perhaps now we can talk about what’s really going on.

Here’s FrAndroid‘s image:

Photo: FrAndroid

Don’t Miss:

Samsung Has Been Copying Everyone Forever, Not Just Apple →

The Real Reason Apple Is Suing Samsung →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.