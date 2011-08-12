Apple Copycat "hiPhone 5" Lands In China

Photo: Geekosystem

There’s no shortage of copy-catted electronics circulating around China, but the latest gadget to come to attention is a doozy.It’s called the hiPhone 5, and CNBC reports that it’s selling for as little as $31 USD.



It’s based on the leaked images of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 5 — a thinner body with rounded edges.

The Shanghai-based newspaper Metro Express describes it as “extremely light, like a plastic toy.” This is apparently the case with most knockoff electronics.

