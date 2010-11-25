Suddenly, Every Commercial Is An Apple Copycat

Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel
Whether you are an Apple fan or not, there’s no denying the company’s advertising style.The now-dead “Get a Mac” campaign has been parodied everywhere. And before that came the “Switch” series of commercials.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that along with the parodies came serious ad campaigns attempting to copy Apple’s style: the white background, schlubby competitor, folksy-hip music (think Feist), and sleek product demos.
Apple shouldn’t feel too threatened. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery after all.
Remember the iPod Nano commercial with the Feist soundtrack? Amazon found a similar beat with this Annie Little song
Ford used a song by singer Shayna Zaid for this Edge commercial. Are there any original tunes out there?
The Droid Incredible teaser: rotating product shots on a white background, funky music, and previews of apps. Haven't we seen this before?
This 2010 Honda Accord commercial makes the car look cooler than it is. The tune is pretty catchy too
Remember this one? The Motorola Droid teaser from last year was the commercial that got Verizon customers chomping at the bit to finally own a real iPhone killer
South Park never passes up an opportunity to parody pop culture. This teaser for their new Fall season is no exception
