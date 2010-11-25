Suddenly, Every Commercial Is An Apple Copycat

It’s not the most original campaign.

Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel

Whether you are an Apple fan or not, there’s no denying the company’s advertising style.The now-dead “Get a Mac” campaign has been parodied everywhere. And before that came the “Switch” series of commercials.



It shouldn’t come as a surprise that along with the parodies came serious ad campaigns attempting to copy Apple’s style: the white background, schlubby competitor, folksy-hip music (think Feist), and sleek product demos.

Apple shouldn’t feel too threatened. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery after all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.