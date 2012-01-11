The Most Blatant Examples Of Companies Stealing Apple's Design

Jay Yarow
jony ive tbiApple’s lead designer Jony Ive giving the competition a look at what they’re going to be making eventually

There’s no two ways around it: Apple’s design is blatantly ripped off by rivals regularly.There’s not anything wrong with this. It’s how the world works. When something looks good and sells well, companies quickly follow and try to make a copy.

Still, it’s amusing to see it in action. We’ve rounded up some of the most recent examples.

Here's how Acer introduced the AcerCloud ...

... and here's how Apple introduced iCloud six months earlier

This is Samsung's box for the Galaxy Tab ...

... and this is what the iPad box looks like

This is the HP Envy15 ...

... and this is what it's envious of: The MacBook Pro

... and this is what inspired it, the MacBook Air

Here's the Samsung Galaxy S from 2010 ...

... and here's the Galaxy S side by side with the 2009 iPhone 3GS

Samsung doesn't merely copy big hardware designs ...

... it copies even the smallest detail as you can see in this comparison of our iPhone charging cable and Samsung cable

Samsung doesn't limit itself to hardware, as you can see from this image which was posted to Reddit

More work from Samsung. Its icons are on the right, Apple's on the left

This is Microsoft's retail store ...

... and this is Apple's, which came out years before

This one's not as bad as most, but still, the Zune took its cue from the iPod

What did we miss?

Obviously this isn't comprehensive, it's a sampler. If we missed some biggies, let us know in the comments.

Will any of these Apple rip-offs affect Apple?

