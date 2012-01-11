The Most Blatant Examples Of Companies Stealing Apple's Design

Apple’s lead designer Jony Ive giving the competition a look at what they’re going to be making eventually

There’s no two ways around it: Apple’s design is blatantly ripped off by rivals regularly.There’s not anything wrong with this. It’s how the world works. When something looks good and sells well, companies quickly follow and try to make a copy.



Still, it’s amusing to see it in action. We’ve rounded up some of the most recent examples.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.