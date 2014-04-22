Apple Has A New Ad That Teases Samsung And Other Companies That Copy Apple

Apple put out a new full-page newspaper ad that encourages its competitors to copy it’s environmentally friendly behaviour.

BBC journalist David McClelland tweeted out a photo of the ad:

Apple has often accused its rivals of copying its designs.

In 2005, for instance, when Apple announced a new Mac operating system, it hung banners at its developers conference that said, “Redmond, start your photocopiers.” Microsoft is headquartered in Redmond.

More recently, Apple has been suing Samsung, accusing it of copying the look and feel of the iPhone.

With this ad, it’s playing off the copying accusations while promoting its own green objectives.

It, of course, should be noted that Apple copies stuff all the time. It copied Android’s notification center. It also copied the quick access to settings like WiFi, Aeroplane mode, and Bluetooth in the control center.

