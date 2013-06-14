Apple Copies Google With A Handy Assistant Tool In iOS 7

According to a new report form 9to5Mac, Apple has introduced another new feature in the latest version of the software that powers the iPhone that’s inspired by a previously-available Google product.



Apple’s Notification centre has previously given users quick access to unread text messages and updates from apps like Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Taking a page from Google Now, Google’s virtual assistant that’s built into Android, Apple has updated Notification centre in iOS to offer a range of information before you even search for it, based on your location and schedule:

Like Google Now, Today shows you the current weather forecast for your location, uses its knowledge of where you live and work, coupled with live traffic information, to predict how long it will take you to get there. We would expect it to mirror other functionality, such as displaying public transport information when you are near a train or subway station.

Taking the concept a step further, 9to5Mac even found out that Apple will look at your schedule for the next day and make recommendations like “It looks like you have a busy day tomorrow. There are 7 events scheduled, and the first one starts at 7:30. Might be a good time to get some rest.”

