9 New iPhone Features Apple Blatantly Copied From Android And Others Today

Apple’s upcoming operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 8, is full of new features.

But many of those features, if not most, are copied from Android and other popular apps and services like Dropbox and WhatsApp.

Let’s take a look.

Apple’s Spotlight search now lets you search the internet too. Google’s Android search feature has been able to do this for a long time.

Apple’s new iPhone keyboard has a feature called QuickType, which can predict what word you’re likely to type next. Android phones and BlackBerry phones have had this for years.

Speaking of keyboards, Apple will let you replace the iOS 8 keyboard with a third-party keyboard like Swype. Android has always let you customise your keyboard.

You can activate Siri in the car without touching your phone. You just say, “Hey, Siri.” Google already does that on some Android phones with the command, “OK, Google.”

All your iPhone photos sync to iCloud. Android phones can do that automatically through Google+ photos. And, unlike Apple, Google gives you unlimited storage for your photos.

iOS 8 will let you store widgets in your notification center. Android phones have always had widgets.

iCloud Drive is an online storage service for Macs, iPhone, iPads, and even Windows PCs. It’s almost identical to Dropbox and Google Drive.

iMessage will let you send audio and video clips, a feature already found in WhatsApp and Snapchat.

The App Store will let you watch video demos of apps before you download them. The Google Play store for Android apps has always had video demos.

