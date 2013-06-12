7 Ways Apple Copied Android In iOS 7

A common complaint against the iPhone in recent months has been that its software, iOS, has been feeling old.
After all, it’s been six years since the original iPhone came out, and there hasn’t been a significant change in its operating system in that time – only incremental updates.
iOS 7 was revealed yesterday at Apple’s WWDC developers conference and featured a complete redesign of the aesthetic Apple has come to be known for, which has received a very mixed reaction among designers.
Interestingly, if one compares the new look and features to what’s available on Android, it’s easy to see that Apple was “inspired” in no small part by Google’s mobile operating system.
iOS now lets you quickly access settings like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with a control panel, a feature Android has had for a while.
Apple changed the colour scheme and interface in Music to look an awful lot like Google's Music for Android.
A feature from Android that many iOS users will appreciate is the more advanced handling of notifications on the lock screen.
Like Android's Calendar, the new iOS Calendar uses a bright white background and a pastel colour scheme to represent allocated time slots.
