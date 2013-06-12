7 Ways Apple Copied Android In iOS 7

A common complaint against the iPhone in recent months has been that its software, iOS, has been feeling old.



After all, it’s been six years since the original iPhone came out, and there hasn’t been a significant change in its operating system in that time – only incremental updates.

iOS 7 was revealed yesterday at Apple’s WWDC developers conference and featured a complete redesign of the aesthetic Apple has come to be known for, which has received a very mixed reaction among designers.

Interestingly, if one compares the new look and features to what’s available on Android, it’s easy to see that Apple was “inspired” in no small part by Google’s mobile operating system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.