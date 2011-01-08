$59,092,572

Apple’s 2010 proxy statement is out, so we get a chance to see how its top executives were paid for the year.



Tim Cook did the best of them all, getting $59 million in total compensation. The bulk of that came in the form of stock awards, but he did pick up a $5 million bonus.

Cook is the only executive to get a $5 million bonus. Maybe he was a hot property other companies tried poaching? Or maybe he did a bang up job.

Steve Jobs took his customary $1 salary.

The rest of the executive officers also did well for themselves picking up around $30 million in total compensation apiece.

Apple pays out equity every other year, which is why compensation this year is particularly high.

