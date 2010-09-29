Entire Stock Market Recovers As Apple COO Tim Cook Says He's Not Leaving For HP

Apple COO Tim Cook is not leaving to take the top slot at HP, he tells Gleacher & Co. analyst Brian Marshall.



Marshall ran into Cook this morning in a coffee shop and asked Cook about the rumour. Cook shot it down.

Marshall tells Barron’s Eric Savitz, “Tim Cook will not be going to HP, he loves Apple.”

The moment these reports hit the press, the entire stock market recovered — not just Apple.

