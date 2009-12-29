Apple COO Saves The Company, Gets $12.3 Million Stock Award

Apple COO Timothy Cook ran the company brilliantly during CEO Steve Jobs’s six month medical leave this year. Thanks to Apple’s surging stock price, he’s been duly rewarded for it, according to an Apple filing with the SEC.After earning stock awards worth $7 million and $6 million in 2007 and 2008, respectively, Tim walks away from 2009 with a $12.3 million stock award to go along with a raised salary (up to $800,000 from $700,000) and a nice cash bonus of $800,000. Tim’s total 2009 compensation: $14 million.

Other Apple execs had a nice 2009, too.

CFO Peter Oppenheimer more than doubled his stock award from $4.1 million in 2008 to $8.8 million in 2009. His salary increased to $700,000 from $600,000. His cash bonus grew $100,000 to the $700,000, too.

Mac hardware engineering boss Robert Mansfield’s 2009 stock awards are worth $12.2 million up from $600,396 in 2008. Salary: $600,000. Bonus: $537,000.

iPhone lead Scott Forestall earned $12 million in stock awards, $600,000 in salary, and a $275,000 bonus.

As usual, Steve Jobs took a $1 salary and a $1 bonus. (His 5.5 million shares of Apple stock performed pretty well, though.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.