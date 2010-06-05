Apple Continues Assault On Flash By Showcasing Cool HTML5 Sites

Apple’s assault on Adobe’s Flash continues today.
At Apple.com, the company has a big demo showing what’s possible with HTML5.
The demos are cool, but if you want to use them you need to have Apple’s Safari browser installed. (That’s pretty lame.)
Want to see what’s happening?
But here's the rub, this stuff still isn't available everywhere. Even the Safari browser we have installed on our desktop.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.