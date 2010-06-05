Apple Continues Assault On Flash By Showcasing Cool HTML5 Sites

Apple’s assault on Adobe’s Flash continues today.



At Apple.com, the company has a big demo showing what’s possible with HTML5.

The demos are cool, but if you want to use them you need to have Apple’s Safari browser installed. (That’s pretty lame.)

Want to see what’s happening?

