Apple Continues Assault On Flash By Showcasing Cool HTML5 Sites

Apple’s assault on Adobe’s Flash continues today.

At Apple.com, the company has a big demo showing what’s possible with HTML5.

The demos are cool, but if you want to use them you need to have Apple’s Safari browser installed. (That’s pretty lame.)

Want to see what’s happening?

With this demo you can type in what you want, and adjust it to your liking.

See? From yellow to white.

There's a demo of Tron, and you can mask the video.

Tron unmasked.

Here's a gallery of pictures to look at.

And from another angle.

You can have funky photo effects.

Again with the funky photo stuff.

Here's a demo of audio.

If you drag your finger on this it rotates.

Rotation!

Same with this. You can do a 360 view.

See? Now you're looking down.

But here's the rub, this stuff still isn't available everywhere. Even the Safari browser we have installed on our desktop.

But, HTML5 is generally accepted to be the future of the web.

