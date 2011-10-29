Apple Is Getting In Touch With iPhone 4S Owners Who Complain About Poor Battery Life

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Apple engineers are tracking down iPhone 4S owners who are complaining about poor battery life, The Guardian reports.The Guardian spoke to one iPhone 4S owner who was contacted by an Apple engineer after writing a post about the phone’s poor battery life.



The engineer provided an app to help track the iPhone’s processes so Apple could narrow down the problem. The iPhone owner said Apple told him they weren’t close to finding a fix for the poor battery life yet.

Many were surprised when Apple said the iPhone 4S battery would only get 200 hours of standby time. (Down from the iPhone 4’s 300 hours.) Still, Apple’s spec sheet lists talk time, data usage, etc. as being on par with the iPhone 4.

But there have been a ton of reports of poor battery life on the iPhone 4S since it launched. Some people have tracked the battery problems to features like iCloud, iTunes Wi-Fi sync, and location services.

It’s also possible the iPhone’s more powerful processor and apps like Siri are a drain on the battery.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment to see if the reports of engineers contacting iPhone 4S owners is true.

Are you having iPhone 4S battery problems? Has Apple contacted you? Feel free to vent below.

