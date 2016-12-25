A top Apple exec says they're 'working' with Consumer Reports on their issues with the MacBook Pro

Earlier this week, Consumer Reports announced that the newest MacBook Pro had failed to earn its coveted “recommended” rating — making it the first Apple laptop not to achieve the distinction.

The factor holding the MacBook Pro back, says Consumer Reports, was “battery life” that was “highly inconsistent from one trial to the next.”

Now, Apple VP of Worldwide Marketing says via Twitter that the company is “working” with Consumer Reports to figure out what happened, saying “[the] results do not match our extensive lab tests or field data.”

Consumer Reports’ findings were an embarassment to Apple, right at the end of a year in which it had been criticised for possibly losing its product focus.

And yet, Consumer Reports’ testing methodology has been called into question by Apple fans, who find that their experiences with the MacBook Pro don’t match the magazine’s. A person familiar with the matter had previously told Business Insider that at the time it published its findings, Consumer Reports hadn’t yet released to Apple all the system logs necessary to diagnose what caused its reviewers to experience that spotty battery performance.

Still, when Consumer Reports made its announcement, it did say that it would be willing to reconsider its rating if Apple issued any kind of corrective software patch or update. Apple is clearly hoping it can get Consumer Reports to reconsider, and restore its perfect record.

Working with CR to understand their battery tests. Results do not match our extensive lab tests or field data. https://t.co/IWtfsmBwpO

— Philip Schiller (@pschiller) December 24, 2016

