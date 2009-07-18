Apple And The Mafia Threatened My Life Via My iPod, Says Man

A California man is suing Apple (AAPL), claiming the company conspired with the Italian mafia to track and threaten him through his iPods, the Apple insider reports.



Gregory McKenna claims that an iPod shuffle that he bought on eBay and an iPod mini he bought from an Apple store were both rigged with receivers through which the Mafia transmitted death threats to him.

The lawsuit says that Apple “conspired with the Mafia and other Defendants to manufacture, distribute, and sell illegally bugged iPods and other electronic equipment to Plaintiff to perpetuate the stalking, extortion, and torture.”

McKenna says that in 2008, recordings of mafia members saying “I’m going to kill him,” played along with a song on his iPod mini.

Another complaint is the word “herpes” was planted into the song “Still Tippin” by rapper Mike Jones, on the plaintiff’s iPod.

McKenna believes other non-Apple things in his life were bugged too, like his bedroom, upstairs bathroom and Toyota Camry. His is also suing St. Louis County Police Department, a local auto mechanic, and “unknown agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Image: Rex Sorgatz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.