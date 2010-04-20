Apple Considers 'Lost' iPhone Prototype 'Stolen' -- Gruber

Apple considers the next-generation iPhone prototype — the one Gizmodo posted photos of earlier today — “stolen,” according to plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber.



No doubt Apple’s legal team is all over this one.

This won’t help Apple’s relationship with Gizmodo, which is increasingly strained after Apple snubbed the gadget blog by not giving it an iPad to review in advance.

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid via Flickr

