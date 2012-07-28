WSJ: Apple Considered An Investment In Twitter Last Year, But There Are No Talks Happening Now

Apple CEO Tim Cook with Twitter Chairman Jack Dorsey

Photo: Mary Catherine Wellons/Instagram

Last night the New York Times reported Apple has been considering a strategic investment of a few hundred million dollars in Twitter in “recent months”.After that story broke, the Wall Street Journal came out with its own, which says Apple considered an investment in Twitter a year ago, but, “People familiar with the matter said there are no current formal investment or acquisition discussions between the companies.”



Apple and Twitter have been working together for over a year now. Apple has made Twitter a big part of its operating systems, allowing users to tweet photos, web pages, and just about anything else with ease.

Apple has not done anything particularly well in the “social” realm. It seems to be leaving that to Twitter. Perhaps a year ago, when Apple started working with Twitter, it considered making an investment to protect Twitter from being bought by Google or another rival who wouldn’t work with Apple.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.