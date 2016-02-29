Apple confirms that it accidentally broke Ethernet ports on some Mac computers with a software update

Apple’s latest software update for Macs had an unintended consequence: it broke Ethernet network ports for some older Mac computers, meaning that people couldn’t use wired internet connections. 9to5Mac is reporting that Apple confirmed the issue and has fixed it.

Desktop Mac computers and older MacBooks came with Ethernet sockets that allowed computers to use a wired internet connection instead of Wi-Fi. But many customers found that these ports suddenly stopped working last week.

Apple accidentally blocked its own networking code, so computers rejected the Ethernet port. It wasn’t a hardware issue — just a problem with the software, which has now been updated.

Anybody still experiencing issues with the Ethernet port should make sure their computer’s software is up to date. You can find out more about how to fix the problem on 9to5Mac.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.

