Apple Confirms IPhone 5 Event on October 4

Apple will unveil the iPhone 5 on October 4 at 10 a.m. Pacific time at its own Town Hall Auditorium, as the company sends out invitations making it official.



The invitation to the Cupertino, Calif.-based company’s highly anticipated event features the iOS icons for the calendar, clock, Google maps and phone applications. Beneath them is a tagline that reads, “Let’s talk iPhone.”

Apple’s official announcement comes just a few days after AllThingsD reported the company would hold the event on October 4. Now that Apple has locked in the unveil date of the iPhone 5, evidence is piling up that suggests the device will go on sale less than two weeks later.

AT&T and Apple have both blacked out vacation time for employees in the beginning of October. The companies typically prohibit employees from taking vacations during the release of new products so they can have all workers on hand to meet customer demand.

Apple has kept the exact features of the iPhone 5 close to the vest, but analysts expect it to have an A5 processor and an 8-megapixel camera capable of 1080p video capture. Some expect the device to have a drastic body change, while others believe it will look largely like the iPhone 4.

Former Vice President Al Gore, who sits on Apple’s board, also caused a buzz last week when he indicated Apple would release two iPhones. His comments fuelled analysts speculation Apple will reveal two devices, the iPhone 5, and a cheaper device for emerging markets called the iPhone 4s.

Little may be known about Apple’s next-generation iPhone, but now, everyone knows when we’ll get to find out.

This post originally appeared at Mobiledia.

