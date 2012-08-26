iPAD MINI TO LAUNCH IN OCTOBER

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Apple will launch the long-rumoured “iPad Mini” in October, reports All Things D.Apple will first introduce its next-generation iPhone at an event on September 12, and the iPad Mini will get its own event sometime the following month.



Previous speculation was that the two devices would be unveiled simultaneously, but now we can expect two major Apple events before the end of the year.

