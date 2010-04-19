Apple Confirms Early iPad 3G Orders Will Still Ship In 'Late April'

Apple emailed early iPad 3G customers today to reassure them that their orders would still ship in “late April” as originally promised.



But Apple’s iPad supply constraints are also affecting the iPad 3G: New pre-orders will not ship until “by May 7,” according to Apple’s online store. (Wi-fi-only iPads are shipping within 5-7 business days; Apple has had to delay the iPad’s international launch as a result of supply problems.)

Here’s the email Apple sent to early iPad 3G pre-order customers:

To Our Valued Apple Customer:

Thank you for your recent order of the magical and revolutionary iPad 3G.

We would like to confirm that your order will be shipped in late April as communicated at the time you placed your order. You will receive a confirmation notice when your order has shipped.

You can get up-to-date information about your order, including shipping status and tracking number, at http://www.apple.com/orderstatus

Thank you for choosing Apple.

Sincerely,

The Apple Store Team

Don’t miss: 10 Things We Love And Hate About The iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.