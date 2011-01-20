15 Amazing Things We Learned On Apple's Conference Call

Tim Cook, Apple’s COO.

Listening to Apple’s quarterly conference calls these days is like watching a once-in-a-generation sports team demolish every other team in the league.As Microsoft, Google, Cisco and other tech companies once were, Apple is absolutely at the peak of its game right now. Each quarter brings astonishing new miracles that leave analysts gasping. Yesterday’s quarter was no exception.



Tim Cook and Peter Oppenheimer did a spectacular job on the call (and, admittedly, had good material to work with). If Wall Street needed a reminder that Apple has a strong hand at the tiller in Steve Jobs’ absence, they got it.

The elephant in the room, of course, was Steve‘s medical leave, and not a single analyst even asked about it. Given the extent to which Apple controls information flow, one wonders if this wasn’t somehow pre-ordained (“Ask about Steve, and we’ll never take another question from you again…”). But if ever there was a quarter that could eclipse the news of Steve’s departure, this was it.

We read through the transcript of the conference call this morning (courtesy of Seeking Alpha). The first astonishing statistic, which has not yet received enough adulation, is that Apple’s revenue grew 71% year-over-year.

Companies Apple’s size just don’t grow 70% year over year. In fact, we would not be surprised if this were the first time in history that a company this big grew this fast (if you find another example, please let us know).

Apple is now on a revenue run-rate of more than $100 billion a year. Just as amazing, it is expecting to grow another 60%+ in the first quarter of this year. This is, in a word, staggering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.