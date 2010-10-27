The Greatest Comeback Story Of All Time: How Apple Went From Near Bankruptcy To Billions In 13 Years

Apple announced a new strategy for tackling the Internet at the 2000 Macworld Expo. They unveiled iTools, Mac-only internet applications. They also announced Earthlink as their recommended ISP. Having successfully gotten Apple back on track, Jobs was able to drop 'interim' from his CEO title and earned himself a permanent position.

Jobs also announced that the previous quarter, 1,350,000 Macs were sold - that's one product sold every six seconds.

Later that year, Apple released new machines including The G4 Cube, a risky move that was an ultimate failure. Apple-History.com writes, 'The Cube was Apple's answer to those who wanted an iMac without a monitor, as well as challenge to the computing industry to continue to minimize the size of computers while increasing their visual appeal. The Cube was the biggest gamble Jobs had made since the release of the iMac. It would turn out to be a resounding failure.'

This release marked the beginning of a tough few months for the rebounding company. Their third quarter was its first unprofitable one since Jobs' return. While the tech industry was seeing an overall downturn, some poor decisions by Apple aided their unprofitable quarter. The first problem was the G4 Cube was a bust. Another factor was their decision to have DVD-ROM drives in their computers instead of CD-RWs, which prevented users from being able to burn CDs.

In an attempt to right their wrongs, Apple cut prices on their PowerMac products.

The Lesson: Under the reign of Steve Jobs, Apple proved they weren't afraid to take risks and fail. They also showed that when something wasn't working, they could adjust quickly, pulling plugs and changing strategy as necessary. Jobs has said, 'We're gambling on our vision, and we'd rather do that than make 'me-too' products.'

Steve Jobs presents the G4 Cube in the keynote below.