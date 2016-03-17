Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak says he worries about the Apple Watch

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak expressed concern over how many Apple Watch options there are during an “Ask Me Anything” interview on Reddit this week.

Wozniak said on Wednesday that he “worries a little bit” about the Apple Watch.

When asked what Apple CEO Tim Cook is doing right/wrong, Wozniak said:

“I worry a little bit about — I mean I love my Apple Watch, but — it’s taken us into a jewellery market where you’re going to buy a watch between $500 (£349) or $1100 (£769) based on how important you think you are as a person. The only difference is the band in all those watches. Twenty watches from $500 (£349) to $1100 (769). The band’s the only difference? Well this isn’t the company that Apple was originally, or the company that really changed the world a lot. So it might be moving, but you’ve got to follow, you know. You’ve got to follow the paths of where the markets are.”

Apple Watch sales have been disappointing compared to other Apple products like the iPhone and the Mac range.

During the Christmas quarter of 2015, Apple shipped just 4.1 million Apple Watches, according to an estimate from International Data Corporation. The figure was considerably lower than most people were guessing

Apple vs. the FBI

Wozniak was also asked about his thoughts on Apple’s ongoing case with the FBI. Apple is refusing to unlock an iPhone belonging to a San Bernardino gunman for the bureau, despite receiving a motion from the Department of Justice.

Wozniak sided with Tim Cook in his reply, saying “bad people” will find a way into Apple’s products if Apple writes code that lets people in, which is what the FBI wants it to do. Wozniak’s full reply to this answer can be read below.

All through my time with personal computers from the start, I developed an attitude that things like movement towards newer, better technologies – like the Macintosh computer, like the touchscreen of the iPhone – that these were making the human more important than the technology. We did not have to modify our ways of living. So the human became very important to me. And how do you represent what humanity is? You know what, I have things in my head, some very special people in my life that I don’t talk about, that mean so much to me from the past. Those little things that I keep in my head are my little secrets. It’s a part of my important world, my whole essence of my being. I also believe in honesty. If you tell somebody, “I am not snooping on you,” or, “I am giving you some level of privacy; I will not look in your drawers,” then you should keep your word and be honest. And I always try to avoid being a snoop myself, and it’s rare in time that we can look back and say, “How should humans be treated?” Not, “How can the police run everything?” I was brought up in a time when communist Russia under Stalin was thought to be, everybody is spied on, everybody is looked into, every little thing can get you secretly thrown into prison. And, no. We had our Bill of Rights. And it’s just dear to me. The Bill of Rights says some bad people won’t do certain bad things because we’re protecting humans to live as humans. So, I come from the side of personal liberties. But there are also other problems. Twice in my life I wrote things that could have been viruses. I threw away every bit of source code. I just got a chill inside. These are dangerous, dangerous things, and if some code gets written in an Apple product that lets people in, bad people are going to find their way to it, very likely.

NOW WATCH: This burn survivor has become a makeup star on YouTube



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.