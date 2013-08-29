Here's The New-Product Wishlist Apple's Wozniak Is Begging CEO Tim Cook To Make

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has a wish list of stuff he wished Apple would make.

When, during a video interview, Reuters’ Sareena Dayaram asked what advice Woz would give to CEO Tim Cook, Woz smiled and said, “I wouldn’t dare because I have a feeling the comeback would be more like a fight. And I’m really a non-conflict type of person.”

But, he said, “I can talk about what I want.”

He grabbed his wrist and said, “I want my wearable devices that are basically as complete as my iPhone in their functionality.”

He also wants larger screens on iPhones and other features that iPhone competitors have that are “better” than what the iPhone offers (though he didn’t name those features).

Most importantly, he wants Apple “dreamers” thinking up products that change the world “with some new product you wouldn’t even call a phone.” (The Apple iGlass perhaps?)

Here’s the full interview. Skip ahead to 3:50 to hear his Apple wish list.

