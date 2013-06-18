Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Is Really Freaked Out By The NSA Spying Scandal

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is really, really concerned about about the NSA spying scandal.



Last week, Spanish tech news site FayerWayer did an impromptu interview with Wozniak in the waiting lounge of a Spanish airport, and posted it to Youtube.

Wozniak didn’t hold back.

The way he sees it, the NSA spying case is just the latest example of the US government trampling on citizens’ Constitutional rights in the name of stopping terrorism.

“All these things they talk about in the Constitution that made us so good as people, they’re kind of nothing. They all dissolved with the Patriot Act,” he said in the video interview.

“It’s extremely clear in the Bill Of Rights, [but] one thing after another [ has been] overturned. And that’s what a king does – has anyone rounded up, killed and put in secret prisons.”

Wozniak said when he was a kid, he was taught to fear Communist Russia because its government was known to spy on citizens and arrest them unlawfully without cause.

“They followed their people, they snooped on them, they arrested people, put them in secret prisons—they disappeared them. We’re getting more and more like that,” Wozniak said in the video.

Wozniak also seems to believe Edward Snowden, the 29-year-old former NSA contractor who leaked details of the agency’s surveillance tactics, is telling the truth in his descriptions of the powers he had.

“That sort of structure is wrong,” he said.

Here’s the video:

