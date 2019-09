The Upper West Side Store won’t be open this weekend.

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Apple is closing its NYC retail locations at: West 14th Street, SoHo, Upper West Side, and Staten Island on Saturday and Sunday due to Hurricane Irene, MacRumors reports.Apple’s flagship 5th Avenue store, which stays open 24/7, may remain so throughout the weekend.



