Here's Apple's Latest Flagrant Design Theft

Apple added a clocks app to the iPad with iOS 6. It’s a welcome addition since the iPad didn’t have an alarm clock.



However, it seems that Apple stole the look of its iPad clocks from Swiss Federal Railways. Swiss Federal Railways is not happy about Apple taking the look of its clocks without paying a licensing fee, 9 To Mac reports.

According to a Google translation of Swiss paper Blick, Apple might be hearing from Swiss Federal Railways’ lawyers.

This wouldn’t really be worth mention normally, but Apple makes such a big deal out of other companies stealing its designs. It just sued Samsung for $1 billion because it allegedly stole the look and feel of Apple’s iPhone.

Apple’s defenders will say that Apple is just paying homage to a classic clock design. And that’s fine. Just pay up for that homage.

In the past, Apple has been accused of taking its cues from classic designs.

Here’s Apple’s new clocks:

Photo: Screenshot

Here’s the Swiss Railways clocks:

Photo: Mondaine

