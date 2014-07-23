Former Employees Sue Apple For Unpaid Wages

Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit from former employees who say the company owes them unpaid wages, according to a Re/code report.

Around 20,000 former employees from Apple’s retail and corporate divisions allege they missed breaks and meals, and did not receive their final paychecks in a timely manner.

They have filed suit in California’s Superior Court.

The plaintiffs in the suit are represented by attorney Tyler J. Belong in San Diego.

Apple’s earnings came out today, but the company did not respond to a request for comment.

