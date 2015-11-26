Apple's Christmas advert stars Stevie Wonder and Andra Daye

Apple’s Christmas advert this year stars Stevie Wonder and Andra Daye.
The spot, which is 1:30 long, starts with a Mac using VoiceOver before moving on to show scenes of a family together, complete with their Apple Watches.
“From our family to yours, Andra Day and Stevie Wonder perform his 1967 holiday classic, ‘Someday At Christmas,'” the caption reads.
Here is the new Apple Christmas commercial:
Apple’s 2013 and 2014 Christmas adverts both focused on family too.
Apple’s 2014 Christmas advert:
Apple’s 2013 Christmas advert:
NOW WATCH: This massive American aircraft carrier is headed to the Persian Gulf to help fight ISIS
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.