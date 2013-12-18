There's A Huge Flaw In Apple's New Christmas Commercial

Apple has a new Christmas-themed commercial out this week.

It’s a real tearjerker.

In the commercial, a teenage boy appears to be glued to his iPhone while the rest of his family celebrates Christmas together. The kicker? The teen was making a heartwarming video on his iPhone the whole time!

But there’s a huge flaw.

Every shot shows the teenager holding his iPhone vertically.

But the video he shows the family looks like it was shot horizontally.

That’s one of the big no-nos in smartphone videography. If you shoot a video vertically, you get annoying bars on the sides. Videos like that get blasted in YouTube comments all the time.

Hat tip to Natt Garun for spotting this one on Twitter.

