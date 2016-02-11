Apple has reportedly decided who will make the iPhone 7's processor -- and Samsung is losing out

Apple has chosen who will make the iPhone 7’s processor and it isn’t Samsung, according to The Electronic Times.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), based in Taiwan, will be the only company that makes the processor for the upcoming iPhone, which is expected to be called the iPhone 7.

Samsung and TSMC currently make the chip in the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, according to 9to5Mac, but Apple was impressed with the processors TSMC was offering.

Apple has ditched Samsung before, however. TSMC made the A8 chip, found in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, on its own before Samsung was brought back in to co-make the A9, found in the 6s.

iPhone 6s users noticed that models with a TSMC chip had a longer battery life over the equivalent Samsung units, according to benchmark tests. Apple had to reassure users that the phones were not noticeably different.

It’s unclear if this was part of the reason Apple has chosen to ditch Samsung for the next generation chip.

The iPhone 7, which succeeds the iPhone 6s, will reportedly be unveiled in September, like the 6s. Apple is rumoured to be introducing a new, smaller iPhone earlier this year, but this phone will reportedly have the same processor as the iPhone 6s.

