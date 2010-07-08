Apple's New Shanghai Store Looks Amazing

Jay Yarow
apple

Photo: Flickr/Hyaku Shiki

Apple is opening a new store in Shanghai, China and it looks like another beautiful retail spot.The curtain has been pulled back on the outside of the new store to reveal a giant glass cylinder that sits atop the store. Similar to its 5th avenue store in Manhattan. Photos are popping up on Flickr, first spotted by 9 to 5 Mac.

Unlike the store Apple opened in Paris last weekend, this one resembles the modern design we’ve grown accustomed to from Apple.

Apple's new store in France is awesome too...

Click here to view photos of Apple's gorgeous new Store in Paris →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple features sai-us