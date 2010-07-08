Apple's New Shanghai Store Looks Amazing

Photo: Flickr/Hyaku Shiki

Apple is opening a new store in Shanghai, China and it looks like another beautiful retail spot.The curtain has been pulled back on the outside of the new store to reveal a giant glass cylinder that sits atop the store. Similar to its 5th avenue store in Manhattan. Photos are popping up on Flickr, first spotted by 9 to 5 Mac.



Unlike the store Apple opened in Paris last weekend, this one resembles the modern design we’ve grown accustomed to from Apple.

