Here's Why Pirating Apple Products In China Just Got A Little Tougher

Apple has just been granted 40 patents in China, reports Reuters.Chinese piracy of Apple products runs a little rampant — we even recently saw cloned Apple Stores in multiple Chinese cities.



From the iPhone to the MacBook Air, 37 of Apple’s products now have Chinese intellectual property law on their side. The other patents were for aspects of Apple products, such as design and interface.

