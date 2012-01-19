Apple Changes Locks And Puts Up Extra Doors To Keep Its Projects Secret From Employees

Apple is so paranoid about product leaks, it once changed the locks on a floor and added extra doors to hide a project from employees who didn’t need to know about it.



A team of carpenters regularly travels the campus, frosting windows that were previously transparent and building new walls.

That’s just one of the many surprising anecdotes about Apple’s secrecy in today’s Fortune excerpt of Adam Lashinsky’s coming book “Inside Apple.”

Overall, the place sounds like working for the CIA. For instance:

Employees tell stories of Apple security watching them at a nearby steakhouse, and firing anybody who talks loosely about product plans.

Employees are only allowed to discuss certain secrets if they’re sure everybody in the room has been “disclosed” on the topic (that is, has the right security clearance).

New employees are purposely kept out of the loop until they gain their manager’s trust.

Steve Jobs used to threaten leakers with prosecution, saying “Anything disclosed from this meeting will result not just in termination but in the prosecution to the fullest extent that our lawyers can.”

