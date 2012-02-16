Apple Changes Its iOS Policy In Response To The Big Controversy Over Contacts

Photo: AP

iOS applications will not be able to access the contacts of users without explicit permission from users, Apple announced today.In the last two weeks there has been a big controversy in the tech world over applications scanning users’ address books for contacts. Some of the apps are keeping users contacts on their servers.



This has been done without the user knowing it, which some people think is a big violation of privacy.

Apple is going to change that. From now on a user has to give an app permission to access the contact data.

Here’s what a spokesman told All Things D:

“Apps that collect or transmit a user’s contact data without their prior permission are in violation of our guidelines. We’re working to make this even better for our customers, and as we have done with location services, any app wishing to access contact data will require explicit user approval in a future software release.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.