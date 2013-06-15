It Looks Like Apple Is Already Changing The App Icons In iOS 7

Apple unveiled its new mobile operating system, iOS 7, just a few days ago.



But now it seems like Apple is already making some changes to it.

Redesigned iOS 7 icons popped up on Apple’s mobile website, first spotted by 9To5Mac. But Apple has since removed those icons from its site.

The original iOS 7 icons Apple unveileved at WWDC earlier this week fuelled some criticism. Some people expressed distaste over the highly colourful icons.

Now it appears that Apple is responding to those complaints. The revised icons temporarily posted to Apple’s site all share a common element: more muted colours.

The Passport, Weather, and Reminders apps were noticeably altered. The Weather app icon, for example, featured a real-time temperature instead of a sun masked by clouds.

You can take a look at the icon changes here.

