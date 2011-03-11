Apple Changes Changes In-App Purchasing To Save Parents Money

Apple just announced a switch to its mobile in-app purchasing system to cut down on children over buying virtual goods with out their parents knowing, the Washington Post reports.



Many iOS apps allow users to pay for virtual goods within the application. To pay for the purchases, the account holder must enter his/her password. The password stays fresh in the system for 15 minutes.

So if you agree to pay for virtual goods for your kid, you type in the password and hand the phone or iPod back them. Then those sneaky kids can just buy way more virtual goods for 15 minutes when you’re not looking.

Apple’s solution to the problem is to have uses type in their password every time they buy a virtual good. Seems like an easy solution to the problem. We’ll be curious to see how it affects apps that survive on virtual goods.

Don’t Miss: 10 Interesting Startups From Ex-Apple Employees

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.