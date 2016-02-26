Apple changed the code on its website so the word 'click' didn't look like something much more inappropriate

Using some typefaces, the word “click” can look like a different word entirely. Place the “c” and “l” too close together, and it starts to get a bit unsuitable for family audiences.

Now, this isn’t isn’t a marketing headache any company wants to deal with. It looks like Apple has encountered this issue first hand — and has deployed some code to fix it.

As developer Dan Leeth pointed out on Twitter earlier this week , Apple deployed <span> tags in the formatting of a webpage promoting OS X El Capitan. This spaces out the letters a little more, making sure it all stays safe-for-work. (TechCrunch also previously reported on the code.)

Here’s that a little bigger (click to expand).

Apple click Dan Leech codeDan Leech/Twitter

Here’s the word “click”, with and without the code.

Interestingly, Apple appears to have removed the <span> tags since this first came to light. An inspection of the page code shows (click to expand).

Os x click code nowBI

You can still see it in older, archived versions of the site, however (click to expand).

Apple code click oldBI

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NOW WATCH: John McAfee explains why an iPhone backdoor is a terrible idea

