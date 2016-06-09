Apple is making major change to the way it splits money with app creators

Apple will now take a smaller cut of money from app developers if they sell their app as a one-year subscription instead of a one-time purchase, Phil Schiller told The Verge in a pre-WWDC interview.

Currently, Apple splits app revenue 70-30 with developers, keeping 30% of the purchase price for itself.

Apple though will “soon alter” that model for developers who sell their app as a subscription, instead of a one-time purchase, Schiller said.

If an app is sold as a subscription, developers who get customers to sign up for longer than a year will see an 85-15 split instead.

The change means more money in the pockets of app developers that sell their apps as a reoccurring subscription rather than a one-time deal.

