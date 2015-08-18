Apple has changed the precise angle at which all laptop screens must be displayed in its stores

Here is another example of the extreme lengths Apple goes to in order to ensure that your visit to one of its stores is

just right.

Famously, Apple employees were once instructed to ensure that the screens of all laptops displayed in its stores were angled at exactly 70 degrees.

But a while back, that instruction changed, a source tells Business Insider: Now, Apple laptop screens must all be set at exactly 76 degrees.

That’s a six-degree change.

The reason remains the same: By ensuring that the laptop screen is pointing downward a little bit, customers are tempted to adjust the screens when they look at a new Macbook. That requires them to touch the screen, thus letting them feel the full benefit of that all-metal seamless casing and the dampened hinge that sets the screen just-so.

The new angle, being closer to 90 degrees, will make the laptops look just a leeetle bit more closed than they were before.

Apple store employees still use the Simply Angle app on their iPhones to get this angle just right. Simply Angle is an automated angle-measurer, a bit like a protractor, except that it uses the accelerometer on your iPhone to read off what angle the phone is being held at.

Oddly, Simply Angle is no longer available in the App Store.

We asked Apple for comment but did not hear back.

Here’s what that looks like, before and after:

