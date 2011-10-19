Apple CFO Blames New Product rumours For Weak Apple Earnings

Photo: Dylan Love

Apple missed analysts’ earnings estimates and its CFO, Peter Oppenheimer, says rumours are to blame.On the call, Apple says its quarterly iPhone sales came in lower than expected due to “new model speculation.”



In other words, he’s blaming all of the hype around the non-existent iPhone 5 for Apple’s shortcoming.

That’s lame.

One of the reasons there was so much hype was because Apple delayed the rollout of its new iPhone until September from the usual June. It would have been less lame to blame that delay.

But Apple does appear to be set up for a monster December quarter, after selling 4 million iPhone 4Ss last weekend.

For more information, head over to our live coverage of Apple’s earnings call >>

