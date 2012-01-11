More Than 250 Apple Employees Are Undercover At CES

Photo: AP

Apple is famous for blowing off CES each year, but more than 250 of its employees are registered to attend this time, reports Reuters.



While the company still isn’t appearing in any official capacity to demo its products, a reporter for Paid Content saw Apple’s head of iOS product marketing, Greg Joswiak, near Sony’s booth at the convention centre.

We’re not surprised by this — the convention is simply too big to ignore.

